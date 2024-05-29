AC Visits Potohar Sub-division To Check Notified Price Lists
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 06:34 PM
Assistant Commissioner Potohar on Wednesday visited different areas under his jurisdiction on the directives of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon to check the notified price lists displayed at fruit and vegetable markets
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Potohar on Wednesday visited different areas under his jurisdiction on the directives of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon to check the notified price lists displayed at fruit and vegetable markets.
According to ICT spokesman, the assistant commissioner strictly asked to vendors to display rate lists in-fronts of their shops. He also issued warnings to the violators.
It should be noted that the ongoing operation against price hike, encroachment and others are underway on daily basis.
