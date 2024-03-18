AC visits Primary Health Center for provision of health facilities to people in Nasirabad

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 07:32 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Batool Asadi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chhithar Muhammad Ismail Mengal paid a surprise visit to the Primary Health Center Abdul Hameed Khan Khosa area of Nasirabad on Monday.
Assistant Commissioner Chhithar reviewed the staff attendance, supply of medicines, OPD and cleanliness of the center.
He said that health and education were directly related to the poor people, therefore, no negligence would be tolerated.
He strictly directed to ensure attendance of medical staff and doctors in primary health centers and timely treatment of patients.
He said that it was their constitutional and legal right to provide basic medical facilities to the people of Tehsil Chhithar and any kind of betrayal would not be tolerated.
