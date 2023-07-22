AC visits procession routes, reviews arrangements for Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad here on Saturday visited the Imambargahs in Chah Syed Munawar area to review arrangements in connection with Muharram ul Haram.

According to the district administration, the AC met with the caretakers of the Imambargahs and listened to their issues. They also discussed various matters pertaining to the arrangements.

He issued directives to the departments concerned for resolving the problems.

He said the steps were being taken to make effective arrangements and the Tehsil Municipal Administration staff was busy in the cleanliness of the procession routes.

The AC said that joint efforts should be made to promote religious harmony and brotherhood in the society.

Later, he visited different routes of mourning processions and reviewed the progress of work on the project.