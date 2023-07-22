Open Menu

AC Visits Procession Routes, Reviews Arrangements For Muharram

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2023 | 03:00 PM

AC visits procession routes, reviews arrangements for Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad here on Saturday visited the Imambargahs in Chah Syed Munawar area to review arrangements in connection with Muharram ul Haram.

According to the district administration, the AC met with the caretakers of the Imambargahs and listened to their issues. They also discussed various matters pertaining to the arrangements.

He issued directives to the departments concerned for resolving the problems.

He said the steps were being taken to make effective arrangements and the Tehsil Municipal Administration staff was busy in the cleanliness of the procession routes.

The AC said that joint efforts should be made to promote religious harmony and brotherhood in the society.

Later, he visited different routes of mourning processions and reviewed the progress of work on the project.

Related Topics

Progress Muharram

Recent Stories

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

2 minutes ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

3 minutes ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

51 minutes ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

2 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

3 hours ago
Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

3 hours ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan