AC Visits Public Schools, Checks Staff Attendance, Academic Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 01:40 PM

AC visits public schools, checks staff attendance, academic activities

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Lakki Marwat Tariq Mehmood on Saturday visited various public schools in the tehsil and checked the attendance of staff and academic activities.

Following the directions of the deputy commissioner Fazal Akbar, the assistant commissioner inspected various public schools, including Govt middle school Multan Manjewala, Govt Primary School Bhana Manjewala and Govt Primary School Yasin Manjewala.

During his visit, he checked the attendance of staff and educational activities being carried out in the classrooms.

He also checked the cleanliness situation in the schools and directed the authorities to keep the schools' washrooms neat and clean.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner also visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Manjewala where he checked the attendance of staff, availability of medicines, stock register, OPD register and cleanliness situation.

He also met with the visitors to get their feedback. The assistant commissioner directed the staff to ensure timely provision of best medical facilities as it was the top most priority of the government.

