UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits Public Transport Terminals To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:46 PM

AC visits public transport terminals to ensure implementation of SOPs

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujataba Bharwana Monday to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding public transport, checking of petrol pumps and enforcement of new fares visited bus terminals and others

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujataba Bharwana Monday to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding public transport, checking of petrol pumps and enforcement of new fares visited bus terminals and others.

AC Mujataba Bharwana visited petrol pumps, bus terminals and petrol pumps along with traffic police at Karakorum Highway (KKH) and Murree road where they also inspected the vehicles for compliance with the SOPs.

At the occasion, he also directed traffic police to take strict action against the public transport drivers who were not using a face mask, charging excessive fares. Traffic police imposed fines on violators of SOPs and issued challans to many drivers.

During the inspection of petrol pumps in district, Abbottabad to ensure the provision of petroleum products on Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) prescribed rates and adequate supply to the masses the AC also issued directives.

Mujtaba Bharwana ordered the petrol pumps owners to ensure the sales of petrol and diesel on OGRA prescribed rates and instructed masses to inform district administration about the prices and supply of petroleum product while refueling their vehicles, AC also directed people to obtain a receipt from petrol pump after refueling which would help taking action against violators of OGRA rates.

AAC Revenue Abbottabad also inspected different markets of Abbottabad to check the implementation of the SOPs regarding Coronavirus. At the occasion, he also warned many violators, served notices and imposed 12000 fines on them.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Abbottabad Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

49 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

3 hours ago

Sarwar to brief National Assembly on aircraft trag ..

3 minutes ago

PIA incurring Rs 6 b loss on monthly basis: Prime ..

3 minutes ago

George Floyd's Attorney Sends Letter to UN, Asks f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.