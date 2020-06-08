AC visits public transport terminals to ensure implementation of SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujataba Bharwana Monday to ensure the implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding public transport, checking of petrol pumps and enforcement of new fares visited bus terminals and others.

AC Mujataba Bharwana visited petrol pumps, bus terminals and petrol pumps along with traffic police at Karakorum Highway (KKH) and Murree road where they also inspected the vehicles for compliance with the SOPs.

At the occasion, he also directed traffic police to take strict action against the public transport drivers who were not using a face mask, charging excessive fares. Traffic police imposed fines on violators of SOPs and issued challans to many drivers.

During the inspection of petrol pumps in district, Abbottabad to ensure the provision of petroleum products on Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) prescribed rates and adequate supply to the masses the AC also issued directives.

Mujtaba Bharwana ordered the petrol pumps owners to ensure the sales of petrol and diesel on OGRA prescribed rates and instructed masses to inform district administration about the prices and supply of petroleum product while refueling their vehicles, AC also directed people to obtain a receipt from petrol pump after refueling which would help taking action against violators of OGRA rates.

AAC Revenue Abbottabad also inspected different markets of Abbottabad to check the implementation of the SOPs regarding Coronavirus. At the occasion, he also warned many violators, served notices and imposed 12000 fines on them.