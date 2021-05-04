UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits Ramazan Bazaar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

AC visits Ramazan bazaar

CHINIOT, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Ghazala Kanwal visited Ramzan Bazaar here on Tuesday and checked the availability, quality and prices of essential commodities.

She met people and inquired about the quality of daily use items and rate differences of commodities between Ramazan bazaar and open market.

On this occasion, AC Ghazala Kanwal said that stern action would be taken against those vendors who sell commodities at exorbitant rates.

She also inspected other arrangements and cleanliness situation in Ramazan bazaar and issued instructions to MC staff for further improvement.

More Stories From Pakistan

