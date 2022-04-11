UrduPoint.com

AC Visits Ramazan Bazaar Taxila To Review Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Taxila Marhaba Nemat Shah visited Ramazan Bazaar Taxila to review the arrangements and enforcement of the government rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, the AC also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

The spokesman informed that all ACs of the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq were visiting Ramazan Bazaars to review all the arrangements and check rates of essential commodities.

He informed that the district administration had set up 16 'Ramazan Sasta Bazaars' in Rawalpindi district to provide relief to the citizens.

Sasta Ramazan Bazaars were set up in Committee Chowk, Hyderi Chowk, Khayaban Sir Syed, Kamran Market, Double Road Allama Iqbal Park, Gulzar Quaid, Adiala Road, Morgah, Chakri Road, Chohar Chowk, Chungi 22 and several other tehsils including Taxila, Kahuta, Kalar Syedan, Gujar Khan and Kotli Sattian.

Sugar, flour, vegetables, fruits, chicken, beef, mutton, gram flour, pulses, chickpeas, spices and several other products were available at economical prices, he said.

The bazaars were set up on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq to provide relief to the citizens particularly during the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

The authorities concerned were directed to take action against the rules violators and any stall selling expensive and unhealthy vegetables and fruits should be shut down after imposition of heavy fines. The stallholders had also been directed to prominently display rate lists at each stall, he added.

