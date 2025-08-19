NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Atiya Anayat on Tuesday visited Ravi River’s adjoining areas to inspect flood situation and arrangements in that regard.

She also visited flood relief camps, which were established by the district government in the affected areas.

Talking to APP, she said the water level was expected to increase in the river, adding the concerned departments had been directed to make complete arrangements to cope with an expected flood-like situation.

The officials of Rescue 1122, Revenue and other concerned departments had assigned special duties in that regard, she added.

The AC said protecting the lives and property of the people was the priority of the district government.

