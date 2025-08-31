AC Visits Relief Camp
Published August 31, 2025
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Sambrial Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Fatima paid a surprise visit to the Majra Kalan flood relief camp late last night.
During the visit, AC Ghulam Fatima reviewed the camp's arrangements, interacted with the flood-affected residents, inquired about their well-being, distributed food and drinks, and listened to the problems they were facing.
She directed the immediate setup of additional tents to ensure maximum facilities for the displaced people.
Speaking on the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner stated that the tehsil administration has established several flood relief camps, including those in Majra Kalan, Kathiala, Chani Gondal, Kotli, Khokhran, and Randhir. She added that all schools in the area have also been opened and will be used as emergency relief shelters if needed.
