AC visits RHC, hospital

Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir, Farooq Azam, visited the Rural Health Center (RHC) and Civil Hospital to inspect the recently completed renovation work

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir, Farooq Azam, visited the Rural Health Center (RHC) and Civil Hospital to inspect the recently completed renovation work.

During the visit, he was briefed that while the renovation of the hospital building had been completed, it had not yet been officially handed over to the RHC in-charge.

The Assistant Commissioner directed the relevant authorities to expedite the handover process to ensure that patients could benefit from improved medical facilities without delay. He also reviewed other administrative matters of the hospital and inquired about the facilities being provided to patients. Additionally, he instructed the hospital administration to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services and strictly monitor staff attendance.