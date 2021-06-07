UrduPoint.com
AC Visits RHC Mustafabad

Mon 07th June 2021



KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Aurangzeb Sadhu on Monday paid a surprise visit to Rural Health Center (RHC), Mustafabad and inspected the availability of medicines and attendance of medical staff and doctors.

He inquired about the medical facilities provided to the citizens and instructed the staff to ensure implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The AC also checked the polio teams at Zakki Adda.

