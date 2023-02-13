UrduPoint.com

AC Visits Rural Health Center

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Ahsan Mumtaz Gondal on Monday visited a rural health center, Begowala, and conducted surprise checking of various petrol pumps.

The AC Sambrial reviewed medical facilities for patients in the center and checked stock of medicines.

Meanwhile, the AC checked stock of petroleum products in petrol pumpsin Sambrial, Wazirabad Road and other areas. He said artificial shortage or overchargingwould not be tolerated.

More Stories From Pakistan

