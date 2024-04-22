AC Visits Saddar Zone To Check Notified Price Lists
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Saddar Zone on Monday visited different areas under his jurisdiction on the directives of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner to check the notified price lists displayed at fruit and vegetable stalls.
According to ICT spokesman, the AC inspected the tandoors to enforce the notification of the new prices of meals and arrested one person and transferred him to the police station while three tandoors were sealed for violation.
He said operations were also conducted against those selling open petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG at high prices. AC imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the violators and issued a warning to others.
It is pertinent to mention here that operations are going on against price hike, professional beggars, illegal petrol filling agencies, LPG filling stations and others on daily basis.
