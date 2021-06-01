AC visits Sahulat Bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan on Tuesday visited 'Sahulat Bazaar' set up in Gujar Khan area and reviewed all the arrangements.

During his visit he also inspected the quality and prices of vegetables and fruits available in the bazaar.

On the direction of the Punjab government, 38 'Sahulat bazaars' are being set up in Rawalpindi division out of which 16 will only be set up in Rawalpindi district.

The bazaars will be set up like Ramazan bazaars with the aim to provide food items to the citizens at affordable rates.