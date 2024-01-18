Open Menu

AC Visits Sanitation & Cleanliness In Different Roads, Residential Areas

Published January 18, 2024

AC visits sanitation & cleanliness in different roads, residential areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sukkur city, Sobia Falak Rao along with�Municipal officers on Thursday visited different areas of the city and reviewed the sanitation system.

The assistant commissioner paid a�visit�to different roads of the city.

On this occasion, she lauded the efforts of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation authorities in connection with cleanliness and sanitation.

AC also asked them to take action to improve the cleanliness system to clean the residential areas.

She also reviewed the cleanliness arrangements at different Muhallas and streets in the city and warned the sanitary staff to ensure cleanliness like city roads on daily basis.

She said that open manholes should be closed immediately, and garbage cans should be installed at different places in the city so that the beauty of the city could be maintained.

AC Sobia Rao said the cleanliness of the city must be ensured to provide a clean environment to the citizens.

She appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.

