AC visits sasta bazar to check edible prices

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Dara Adamkhel Younis Khan Tuesday visited Ramzan Sasta Bazaar of Dara Adam Khel to check the prices of different commodities on sale.

The AC visited the bazar on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Mehsud.

Shopkeepers were warned by AC not to sell groceries higher than the prices set by the government.