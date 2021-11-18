UrduPoint.com

AC Visits Schools To Check Progress On Anti Measles- Rubella Drive

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:55 PM

Anti Measles- Rubella campaign was in progress in the district to vaccinate 941198 children under age of 15 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Measles- Rubella campaign was in progress in the district to vaccinate 941198 children under age of 15 years.

According to official statement, the Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf paid visit to different schools in taluka city to check the implementation of national campaign against Measles and Rubella which began from November 15 across the country.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC City visited Saint Mary's High School at Tilak Incline and Noor public school Liaquat colony and stressed the importance of the campaign.

The school management was asked to ensure vaccination of children up to the age of 15 years to save them from danger of the measles and Rubella virus.

