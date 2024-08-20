Open Menu

AC Visits Seed Dealers Shops In Daur

Published August 20, 2024

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon, Assistant Commissioner Daur Hasan Zafar along with Inspector of Seed Certification and Registration visited the shops of various seed dealers of Daur and checked seed quality and registration at shops

On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, action is being taken against those selling seeds of unregistered commodities.Assistant Commissioner said that farmers are suffering losses due to substandard seeds which will not be tolerated in any case.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad said that a major operation is being launched against the sellers of non-standard and unregistered seeds across the district and in this regard operation will be done along with Federal agency seed certification and registration throughout the district.

