AC Visits Shalimar Zone To Check Notified Price Lists

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Zone on Tuesday visited different areas under his jurisdiction on the directives of Islamabad Deputy Commissioner to check the notified price lists displayed at fruit and vegetable stalls.

According to ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum, the AC inspected the tandoors on Lahtrar road to enforce the notification of new prices of naan and roti while arrested nine persons on violation and shifted them to the police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that operations are going on against price hike, professional beggars, illegal petrol filling agencies, LPG filling stations and others on daily basis.

