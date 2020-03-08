UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits Shelter Home

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 03:20 PM

AC visits shelter home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool visited shelter home of General Bus Stand (GSB) late night and checked its security and other matters.

On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, the AC went to shelter home and interacted with inmates.

He said that shelter home was established to provide roof to shelter-less and wayfarers so that they could spend their night in a safe and secured atmosphere.

He said the government was taking appropriate steps to provide all facilities including food, washroom, beds, medical treatment up to the mark.

He also directed the duty staff to deal the visitors of shelter home politely and in a decent manner.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali All Government

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister lauds UAE&#039;s experience in sc ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

4 hours ago

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.