AC visits shelter home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool visited shelter home of General Bus Stand (GSB) late night and checked its security and other matters.

On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, the AC went to shelter home and interacted with inmates.

He said that shelter home was established to provide roof to shelter-less and wayfarers so that they could spend their night in a safe and secured atmosphere.

He said the government was taking appropriate steps to provide all facilities including food, washroom, beds, medical treatment up to the mark.

He also directed the duty staff to deal the visitors of shelter home politely and in a decent manner.