AC Visits Shelter Home At Thokar Niaz Baig

Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:00 PM

AC visits shelter home at Thokar Niaz Baig

LAHORE, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Badar on Sunday visited 'Panagah' (shelter home) at Thokar Niaz Baig and reviewed administrative affairs.

According to official sources here, the AC also checked the attedance of the staff of the shelter home.

He said that 93 persons stayed at Panagah Saturday night adding that wheelchairs have also been arranged to facilitate the people. He also reviewed cleanliness condition in kitchen in the shelter home besides directing the relevant authority to ensure dengue spray.

Adnan Badar also directed the LWMC to immediately remove garbage from the surroundings of the Panagah. He said overall arrangements at Panagah were satisfactory.

