AC visits shelter homes to take stock of facilities in Dir Lower

The district administration is making efforts to extend relief to people by implementing the welfare-oriented projects in litter and spirit

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration is making efforts to extend relief to people by implementing the welfare-oriented projects in litter and spirit.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali paid a visit to two temporary Panagahs and inspected facilities for shelterless people.

These centers have been established at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) where patients and their attendants were provided shelter free of cost food, bedding besides other necessary facilities as per the directions of the provincial government.

The AC directed the staff concerned to leave no stone unturned for providing all available facilities to the homeless people.