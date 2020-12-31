UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits Shelter Homes To Take Stock Of Facilities In Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:17 PM

AC visits shelter homes to take stock of facilities in Dir Lower

The district administration is making efforts to extend relief to people by implementing the welfare-oriented projects in litter and spirit

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration is making efforts to extend relief to people by implementing the welfare-oriented projects in litter and spirit.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali paid a visit to two temporary Panagahs and inspected facilities for shelterless people.

These centers have been established at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) where patients and their attendants were provided shelter free of cost food, bedding besides other necessary facilities as per the directions of the provincial government.

The AC directed the staff concerned to leave no stone unturned for providing all available facilities to the homeless people.

Related Topics

Visit Timergara All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Commissioner for crackdown against illegal petrol ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo tops 1,000 daily virus cases with new emerge ..

3 minutes ago

PDM doing dirty politics just for NRO: Dr Gill

3 minutes ago

Digitalization promotes China's social, economic d ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Military Kills 26 Taliban Militants in West ..

8 minutes ago

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000-mark fo ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.