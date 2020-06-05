UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits Shops, Bazaars On Mansehra Road To Check SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 06:25 PM

AC visits shops, bazaars on Mansehra road to check SOPs

District administration officers inspect various markets for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) after easing in the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration officers inspect various markets for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) after easing in the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr Mojbati Bharwana inspected various shops on Mansehra Road and Murree Road.

He reviewed the implementation of SOPs and issued necessary instructions to the vendors.

The assistant commissioner warned the shopkeepers, market owners to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government for their own safety and safety of the general public from coronavirus infection.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Murree Road Mansehra Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

2 minutes ago

Bismah Maroof retains captaincy till 20202 cricket ..

30 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad announc ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry team me ..

5 minutes ago

Italy, Spain, Poland, Greece to Be Top Beneficiari ..

5 minutes ago

Etihad Airways lands in Cuba for first time, addin ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.