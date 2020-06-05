AC visits shops, bazaars on Mansehra road to check SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration officers inspect various markets for implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) after easing in the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr Mojbati Bharwana inspected various shops on Mansehra Road and Murree Road.

He reviewed the implementation of SOPs and issued necessary instructions to the vendors.

The assistant commissioner warned the shopkeepers, market owners to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government for their own safety and safety of the general public from coronavirus infection.