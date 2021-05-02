UrduPoint.com
AC Visits Shops Of Tailors, Butchers Checks Rates

2nd May, 2021

AC visits shops of tailors, butchers checks rates

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Shaukat Iqbal Sunday inspected the shops of tailors, butchers and hairdressers and checked their rates accordingly.

According to details, the district administration had received complaints about the rates and charging of tailors and butchers about sewing expensive clothes and selling meat on own rates instead of government fixed rates.

On which action was taken and in violations, heavy fines were imposed on the spot and sternly warned that they would take stern action in the future.

The AAC also directed them to follow Corona SOPs.

