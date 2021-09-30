UrduPoint.com

AC Visits Shops, Roadside Hotels To Check Price Lists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:17 PM

AC visits shops, roadside hotels to check price lists

Assistant Commissioner Duki, Hazrat Wali Kakar on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Azeem Kakar checked the price lists at shops and roadside hotels located at different roads during his visit to ensure implementation on government rates on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Duki, Hazrat Wali Kakar on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Azeem Kakar checked the price lists at shops and roadside hotels located at different roads during his visit to ensure implementation on government rates on Thursday.

Talking to media on the occasion, he said that strict action would be taken against the shopkeepers violating the price lists and involved in illegal encroachments.

He said no compromise would be made with shopkeepers selling expired and substandard goods.

The AC said the implementation of controlled price list would be ensured at any cost in the area in order to provide facilities at affordable price to people.

Related Topics

Visit Price Media Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai, a qualitative shift in UAE’s su ..

Expo 2020 Dubai, a qualitative shift in UAE’s sustainable development journey: ..

3 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2021

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2021

3 minutes ago
 3-day capacity building workshop for NYC members c ..

3-day capacity building workshop for NYC members concluded

19 seconds ago
 50 % target of deworming drive achieved: Dr. Faiza ..

50 % target of deworming drive achieved: Dr. Faiza

21 seconds ago
 Baltistan Hospitality Institute to be established ..

Baltistan Hospitality Institute to be established soon, Minister Tourism GB

22 seconds ago
 DC for accelerating corona vaccination process

DC for accelerating corona vaccination process

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.