AC visits shops, roadside hotels to check price lists

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Duki, Hazrat Wali Kakar on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Azeem Kakar checked the price lists at shops and roadside hotels located at different roads during his visit to ensure implementation on government rates on Thursday.

Talking to media on the occasion, he said that strict action would be taken against the shopkeepers violating the price lists and involved in illegal encroachments.

He said no compromise would be made with shopkeepers selling expired and substandard goods.

The AC said the implementation of controlled price list would be ensured at any cost in the area in order to provide facilities at affordable price to people.