AC Visits Sunday Bazaar, Fines Price Gougers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM

AC visits Sunday bazaar, fines price gougers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) In a bid to protect consumers, Assistant Commissioner City Farhan Ahmad on Saunday conducted a surprise visit to the bustling G-6 Sunday bazaar, scrutinizing price lists and enforcing the plastic bag ban.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, Assistant Commissioner City, Farhan Ahmad, led a team to the G-6 Sunday Market to ensure compliance with price regulations. The officials inspected price lists at various stalls, taking action against two shopkeepers for overcharging customers.

The visit aimed to enforce the government's directive on price control and plastic bag usage.

On the occasion, he emphasized the ongoing efforts to implement the plastic bag ban, promoting eco-friendly alternatives.

During the visit, citizens refused to purchase from vendors without displayed price lists, supporting the administration's initiatives. Ahmad urged consumers to report shopkeepers demanding higher prices than listed, promising swift action.

The surprise inspection demonstrates the authorities' commitment to safeguarding consumers' rights and maintaining fair market practices. By monitoring prices and promoting sustainable practices, the administration seeks to create a fair and responsible marketplace.

