AC Visits Taxila Hospital

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Taxila Wednesday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to inspect the facilities being provided to the patients at the hospital.

On the occasion, he asked the Medical Superintendent of the hospital to set up a regular system of queuing and tokens to deal with the rush of patients.

He also interacted with the admitted patients and inquired about the treatment and behaviour of the staff.

Most of them expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and attitude of the doctors.

The AC also checked the record of medicines and medical equipment installed at the hospital.

He directed the officials to ensure the implementation of Coronavirus SOPs and social distancing in the OPDs.

