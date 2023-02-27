AC visits TB hospital to inspect facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Murree Kamran Hussain on Monday paid a visit to Tuberculosis (TB) Hospital, Sambli, Murree, to check facilities being provided to patient there.

He checked the staff's attendance, record of medicines stock and took rounds of the OPD, Mother and Child wards.

The AC expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements and directed the medical officer to provide the best kind of health facilities to people reaching the hospital.