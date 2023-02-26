AC visits THQ, fuel agencies in Kotmomin

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Rabnawaz on Sunday visited various Bazaars, fuel agencies and THQ aimed to check prices and service delivery.

First of all, he paid visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kotmomin and checked different wards of the hospital.

He met the patients and inquired them about medical facilities.

Rabnawaz gave special directives to MS concerned for the provision of best medicine facilities to patients.

He also visited various Bazaars and checked the rates of daily use items.

He also checked four petrol agencies across the Tehsil and imposed fineof Rs 50,000 for various violations.