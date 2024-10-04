AC Visits THQ Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM
NOSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Muhammad Naveed Haider here on Friday visited Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital and checked facilities there being provided to the patients.
He also visited various departments to inquire after the patients.
Medical Superintendent (MS) briefed the AC about various projects of the hospital and discussed the ways to serve the patients in better ways.
APP/mud/378
