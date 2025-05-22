AC Visits THQ Hospital, Reviews Facilities
May 22, 2025
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sarai Alamgir Farooq Azam paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital to inspect medical facilities, service delivery, cleanliness, and record maintenance.
During the visit, the AC reviewed various departments, including the pharmacy, emergency ward, and outpatient section.
All hospital staff were present on duty, and medicine expenditure registers were found complete and regularly updated. He expressed satisfaction over the transparency and accuracy of hospital records.
The cleanliness of indoor and outdoor areas was found satisfactory. The AC inspected wards, waiting areas, and washrooms and instructed staff to uphold high hygiene standards.
Farooq Azam also interacted with patients and attendants to gather feedback on healthcare services. Most patients expressed satisfaction regarding treatment, medicine availability, and staff behavior.He directed the hospital administration to ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential medical services and to address public complaints promptly.
