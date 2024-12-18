Open Menu

AC Visits THQ To Monitor Program “ Suthra Punjab”

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM

AC visits THQ to monitor program “ Suthra Punjab”

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) on Wednesday and inspected cleanliness under the Programme “Suthara Punjab.

In addition to cleanliness, he inquires about the patients and inspects the process of providing them with medicines in the hospital.

He directed the hospital’s staff to facilitate patient care without any discrimination.

APP/mud/378

Related Topics

Punjab Gujranwala

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

2 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

2 hours ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

2 hours ago
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

3 hours ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

5 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

12 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan