AC visits THQ to monitor program “ Suthra Punjab”

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) on Wednesday and inspected cleanliness under the Programme “Suthara Punjab.

”

In addition to cleanliness, he inquires about the patients and inspects the process of providing them with medicines in the hospital.

He directed the hospital’s staff to facilitate patient care without any discrimination.

APP/mud/378