AC visits THQ to review facilitates

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Waheed Hassan Gondal here on Friday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) to review facilities which were being provided to the patients there.

He inspected the facilities in emergency, children and women wards and cleanliness there .

The hospital management briefed the assistant commissioner about cardiology ward and other department of the hospital.

He directed the staff to ensure their punctuality in the hospital.

