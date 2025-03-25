AC Visits THQ To Review Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM
NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada on Tuesday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) to review facilities for the patients.
He directed to Medical Superintendent (MS) to display duty roster and medicines’ list available in the hospital.
The AC also inspected undergoing work at the green belt.
APP/mud/378
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports
CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies
Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away
Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering
Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC visits THQ to review facilities6 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation held at DHQ Teaching Hospital16 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches financial assistance programs for widows & orphans26 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses condolence on death of Army Chief's Mother26 minutes ago
-
Khurshid Shah expresses heartfelt condolences on passing of Army Chief's mother36 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of broadcaster Kanwal observed56 minutes ago
-
Hazara Police deploys over 6,000 personnel for Eid-ul-Fitr security56 minutes ago
-
Seminar organized on World TB awareness day1 hour ago
-
Livestock dept urges fight against ticks to protect lives1 hour ago
-
Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away2 hours ago
-
Settlement of Kashmir conflict stands as key to ever-lasting peace in South Asia: AJK President2 hours ago
-
Municipal authorities conduct operation against encroachments2 hours ago