AC Visits THQ To Review Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 01:00 PM

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada on Tuesday visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) to review facilities for the patients.

He directed to Medical Superintendent (MS) to display duty roster and medicines’ list available in the hospital.

The AC also inspected undergoing work at the green belt.

APP/mud/378

