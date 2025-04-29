Open Menu

AC Visits THQ To Review Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 01:20 PM

AC visits THQ to review facilities

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Under vision of Chief Minister, Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sahibzada Jawad Hussain Pirzada has visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) to monitor facilities .

The AC expresses dissatisfaction over cleanliness of the hospital and directed the concerned authorities to improve the system further. He also checked the provision of medicines and healthcare system for the patients.

He directed to Medical Superintendent (MS) to further improve the facilities in the hospital.

APP/mud/378

