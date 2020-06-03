AC visits to review anti-dengue arrangements

Assistant Commissioner Saddar accompanied by volunteers of Prime Minister's tiger force visited the residential area of Gulraiz and reviewed the performance and quality of work of anti-dengue surveillance teams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Saddar accompanied by volunteers of Prime Minister's tiger force visited the residential area of Gulraiz and reviewed the performance and quality of work of anti-dengue surveillance teams.

The AC also checked the attendance and worksheet of the field teams.

He visited various houses in Gulraiz and inquired from the family about the visit of dengue field teams.