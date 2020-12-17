AC visits transport terminal Taimergara, inspects SOPs

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) ::On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadat Hassan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Taimergara Tahir Ali Thursday visited main transport terminal Timergara.

He inspected implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and penalized 25 persons for ignoring preventive measures.

He also directed President of Transport Association to aware public about measures needed to contain coronavirus.

He also urged public to support efforts of government in combating covid-19 and adopt all the needed measures to stop coronavirus infection from spreading.