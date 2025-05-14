Open Menu

AC Visits Under Construction “Wall Of Nowshehra Virkan”

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM

AC visits under construction “Wall of Nowshehra Virkan”

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC), Jawad Hussain Pirzada on Wednesday visited the site of “ Wall of Nowshehra Virkan” and reviewed ongoing construction work there.

The project has been started to renovate the town.

The concerned officials briefed the AC that the project would be completed within a week.

