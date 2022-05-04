AC visits various areas; inspects various points to ease traffic congestion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Secretariat, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Wednesday visited the various areas of Federal capital and inspected various points to ease out traffic congestion.

The overall traffic flow was smooth despite tourists' influx.

The DMA teams were busy in removing the encroachments to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Polio teams were also providing services to motorists at Satra Meel Toll Plaza.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) supervised the working of Polio teams deployed at Entry & Exit points of Sangjani Toll plaza.