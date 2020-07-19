UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits Various Cattle Markets, Inspects SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

AC visits various cattle markets, inspects SOPs

TAKHT BHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ::In connection with the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Anila Fahim visited various markets on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir to ensure the supply of sacrificial animals to the citizens besides ensure implementation of standard operating procedures(SOPs).

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Anila Fahim, Additional Assistant Commissioner Qaiser Kundi and TMO Noor Shah Ali, complete arrangements were made to make the cattle market moved to the TMA approved market.

Cattle Market and cattle were sprayed under the supervision of the concerned doctor of the Livestock Department. Hand sanitizers were made available in the entrances and exits, displayed banners and panaflex were installed at various places to create awareness among the people about COVID-19.

All people were strictly instructed to keep proper distance from each other, legal action was taken against four persons for setting up illegally cattle market and also heavy fines were imposed.

Related Topics

Doctor Mardan Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

46 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

2 hours ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

3 hours ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

4 hours ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.