AC visits various cattle markets, inspects SOPs

TAKHT BHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) ::In connection with the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha, Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Anila Fahim visited various markets on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir to ensure the supply of sacrificial animals to the citizens besides ensure implementation of standard operating procedures(SOPs).

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai Anila Fahim, Additional Assistant Commissioner Qaiser Kundi and TMO Noor Shah Ali, complete arrangements were made to make the cattle market moved to the TMA approved market.

Cattle Market and cattle were sprayed under the supervision of the concerned doctor of the Livestock Department. Hand sanitizers were made available in the entrances and exits, displayed banners and panaflex were installed at various places to create awareness among the people about COVID-19.

All people were strictly instructed to keep proper distance from each other, legal action was taken against four persons for setting up illegally cattle market and also heavy fines were imposed.