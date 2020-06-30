AC visits various petrol pumps in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Muhammad Umair, Assistant Commissioner Prowa Ahad Yousuf and Assistant Commissioner (UT) Sohni Saleem Tuesday visited various petrol pumps in the city checked the gauge scales and rate.

During their visit, they also reviewed implementation of SOPs, reduction of scales and imposition of fines of more than Rs 25,000 for violation of SOPs.

According to details, AC Prowa Uhad Yousaf and AC (UT) Sohni on the special instructions of DC Muhammad Umair on public complaints of manipulation of scales including non-availability of petroleum products and overcharging after increase in prices of petroleum products.

Saleem visited various petrol pumps in the city. On this occasion, fine Rs. 25,000 were imposed on several petrol pumps for overcharging OGRA rate, scrutiny of scales and review of implementation of SOPs, reduction in scales and violation of SOPs were also monitored.