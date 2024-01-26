AC visits various schools in Lachi, Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Lachi Irfanullah on Friday visited several schools in Lachi as part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program and under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir.

During the visit, he assessed the staff attendance as well as all of the school's infrastructure.

AC also visited a number of the school's classrooms and evaluated the students' academic progress and the instructors' performance. He gave teachers the required guidance to enhance the teaching and learning process.

