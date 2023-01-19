AC visits Vegetable and Fruit Market

UrduPoint.com

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner HR Asma Khalil on Thursday visited Vegetable and Fruit Market early in the morning and observed the auction process.

On this occasion, he reviewed the prices, quality, quantity and supply in the vegetable and fruit market.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) HR issued orders to chairman Market Committee and local officers of agriculture department to closely monitor the auction process to make the process clean and transparent.

