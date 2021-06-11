AC visits vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari visited fruit & vegetable market in Ghulam Muhammad Abad on Friday and checked the availability and quality of the commodities.

He also observed process of the auction of fruits and vegetables and directed the market committee staff to keep an eye on supply of the fruits and vegetables so that prices could not be increased without any justification.

He said that the retail prices of fruits and vegetables should be fixed after completing the process of auction and price list should be provided to the retail sellers in time.

He also checked security arrangements in the fruits & vegetable market and directed the security staff to perform their duty actively during the time of auction.

He also directed the market committee to ensure strict implementation on anti-corona SOPs and "No Mask, No Service" policy should be adopted in addition to handing over unmasked persons to the police.