AC visits vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari on Thursday visited fruits and vegetables market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and checked availability of items.

He also observed process of the auction of fruits and vegetables and directed the market committee staff to keep eye on supply of things.

He checked security arrangements in the market and directed security staff to performtheir duty actively.

He also directed the market committee to ensure strict implementation on anti-corona SOPs.