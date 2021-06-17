UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits Vegetable Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

AC visits vegetable market

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari on Thursday visited fruits and vegetables market Ghulam Muhammad Abad and checked availability of items.

He also observed process of the auction of fruits and vegetables and directed the market committee staff to keep eye on supply of things.

He checked security arrangements in the market and directed security staff to performtheir duty actively.

He also directed the market committee to ensure strict implementation on anti-corona SOPs.

Related Topics

Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

8 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

8 minutes ago

China launches first crew to live in core module o ..

9 minutes ago

Federal Urdu University displays name of successfu ..

4 minutes ago

Thailand administers over 7 mln doses of COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

Level one course for athletics' coaches from Satur ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.