AC Visits Vegetable Market, Checks Auction Process
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya visited the vegetable market here on Sunday and checked the auction of various commodities there.
On this occasion, he said that district administration has made a comprehensive plan to ensure the provision of fruit and vegetables at controlled rates and in this connection, the auction process is being monitored minutely by keeping demand and supply in view.
He said that price control magistrates have also been activated in Faisalabad to discourage mal-trend of price hikes. He visited different sheds of fruit and vegetable market and reviewed the auction process. He warned that unwarranted and unfair increase in auction would not be tolerated.
He said that fair profit was the right of businessmen but exploitation of farmers or purchasers would not be allowed at any cost. He directed the market committee to keep a vigilant eye on business activities in the market and said that immediate action should be taken against elements involved in creating artificial shortages of daily-use commodities through hoarding.
He said that the price lists should immediately be issued by adding a reasonable profit in the wholesale price so that the consumers could procure fruit and vegetables on controlled prices.
He also checked cleanliness in the market and asked the market committee to make better managements.
