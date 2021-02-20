AC visits vegetable market, checks rates

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) ::On the direction of Deputy Commissioner (DC) D.I Khan Arif Ullah, Assistant Commissioner Parva Shah Nadeem accompanied by Revenue Staff Saturday visited Sabzi Mandi Rata Kalachi and supervised the bidding process of fruits and vegetables there.

The Assistant Commissioner Parva Shah Nadeem fixed the rates of vegetables and fruits as per the bid. On the occasion, the AC said that artificial inflation and hoarding would not be tolerated under any circumstances and the purchase and sale of food items at government rates would be ensured.

On this occasion, the commission agents and agents assured the AC that food items would be bought and sold at the rates fixed by the government and there would be no negligence in this regard.