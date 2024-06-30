AC visits vegetable market Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Safa Abid visited fruit and vegetable market Tandlianwala and checked availability of different fruits and vegetables there.

She also observed the process of auction of the fruits and vegetables and directed the market committee to keep an eye on supply of fruits and vegetables so that its prices could not be increased without any justification.

She said that the retail prices of fruits and vegetables should be fixed after completing the process of auction and price lists should be provided to the retail sellers in-time.

She also checked the security arrangements in the fruits and vegetable market and directed the security staff to perform their duty actively during the time of auction.