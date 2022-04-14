AC visits vegetables markets

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Paharpur, Tariq Saleem Thursday visited vegetables and fruits markets Rata Kalachi in the morning and inquired about the bidding process of vegetables and fruits, items and their price lists.

Reviewing the availability and issuing necessary instructions to the concerned persons regarding prevention of artificial grand sale, he said that only registered flyers should be involved in the bidding process.

He said that efforts were being made by the district administration to provide relief to the people, especially during the holy month of Ramzan.