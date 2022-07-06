AC visits Wah hospital to inspect facilities

Assistant Commissioner Taxila Marhaba Nemat Wednesday paid a visit to the Wah General Hospital and checked the attendance of staff, stock of essential medicines and Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) in detail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Taxila Marhaba Nemat Wednesday paid a visit to the Wah General Hospital and checked the attendance of staff, stock of essential medicines and Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) in detail.

The AC interacted with the patients who arrived for treatment and directed the hospital's administration to ensure the cleanliness of the hospital. She directed the hospital's Medical Superintendent to give special attention to the cleanliness of wards, doctor's rooms, OPD and laboratory.

Marhaba also directed the hospital's administration to ensure the availability of the required medicines and to keep all the necessary machinery functional in the hospital.